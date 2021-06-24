Bath Christmas Market 2021 to go ahead after council approves plans

Bath Christmas Market will take place later this year after councillors backed the plans.

Bath and North East Somerset Council voted unanimously in favour of holding the famous market yesterday (23 June).

The market was cancelled last year because of the pandemic and coronavirus restrictions.

But this year, as the market celebrates its 20th anniversary, it will take place from 25 November to 12 December.

However, there will be fewer stalls and chalets to allow public health measures - like social distancing - to be followed.

The market usually attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city. Credit: ITV News West Country

Bath Council says it will follow the latest advice from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) and the decision will be reviewed closer to the time.

The event could be scaled back further or cancelled altogether depending on coronavirus cases and pressures on NHS services.

The site will have a similar footprint to the market held in 2019 but will re-introduce certain areas around Bath Abbey.

In 2019, the market attracted more than 360,000 visitors, with an estimated spend in the city of £32.5million.

Christmas markets across the UK have started planning for 2021, with York and Liverpool opening applications for stall holders, while Edinburgh Christmas Market has had council approval for two thirds of its plans.

