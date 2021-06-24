Cornwall: Stolen dog found 800 miles away is reunited with owner

Play video

A dog that was stolen from Cornwall and later found by police more than 300 miles away has been reunited with her owner.

Lola, a nine-year-old Patterdale terrier, was snatched near a barber shop in the Twarnhayle Square area of Perranporth on 8 June.

Police found her uninjured 10 days later after they stopped a motorhome in Essex.

A 34-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of theft and released on bail until 8 July.

Lola's owner, John, said he was "truly humbled" that police found his beloved pet.

"A massive thank you to Devon and Cornwall Police and Essex Police in helping to capture the wanted man. And to each and every one of you for your support and help to bring Lola home," he added.

When Lola went missing, a post by Devon and Cornwall Police on Facebook was shared almost 200 times and received hundreds of comments from concerned members of the public.

"I think if we hadn't got her back that week, we wouldn't have done. If they'd got her home, we don't know what could have happened to her."

Lola's story is becoming increasingly common, with a growing number of dogs being stolen and found hundreds of miles away from home.

Days before the Patterdale was rescued in Essex, a french bulldog missing from Devon was found in Manchester with a litter of eight puppies.

Devon and Cornwall Police has now assigned a "lead officer" to tackle dog thefts in Devon and Cornwall.

