Firefighters tackle large garden shed blaze on Dartmoor

Firefighters were called to an address in Moretonhampstead on Wednesday (23 June) following reports of a garden shed on fire.

Crews from Bovey Tracey and Chagford were called to the property to extinguish the fire when they discovered it quickly spreading to a nearby unused building.

Firefighters from Newton Abbot station were then called to assist where they had to remove parts of the roof to check for fire spread and cut away burnt material.

Fire crews have urged the public to ensure they keep an eye on any open fires. Credit: Newton Abbot Fire

A post on the Bovey Tracey Fire Station Facebook said: "This afternoon saw Bovey Tracey alerted to station to respond to a shed fire in Moretonhampstead alongside colleagues from Chagford.

"While crews were mobilising, the incident was updated due to a commercial premises now involved in the fire. This triggered a response from Newton Abbot and the ladder platform from Torquay.

"Crews were able to extinguish the fire by committing 2 breathing apparatus teams with 2 high pressure hose reel jets. The crews also used ladders, small tools and thermal imaging equipment to ensure the fire was out.

"Please remember - Keep all combustible material well away from any ignition sources such as fire places or bonfires. Ensure you keep an eye on any open fires you have and have a water source or a means of extinguishing nearby."

