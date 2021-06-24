Arguably Cornwall's most notorious derelict building is set to be demolished next month - to make way for luxury penthouses and flats as well as a wine bar.

The saga of the Fistral Bay Hotel in Newquay might finally come to an end, fifteen years after it closed its doors.

The flats, which are set to be built soon, have just opened for pre-registration to purchase and there are hopes that the new five-storey building will be ready by the end of 2022.

Since 2010 the hotel has been subject to somewhat of a planning saga, with several redevelopment schemes causing uproar within the local community.

Work is set to start next month. Credit: BPM Media/Cornwall Live

Acorn Blue was supposed to start work this summer - but the company has now announced it has a collaborative take-over agreement with another developer.

Stephens + Stephens has assumed responsibility for the development, which is now called One Pentire.

The company says One Pentire will have five floors, in addition to two underground floors for parking, and will offer 74 spacious apartments, comprising nine penthouses and 65 one, two and three-bed apartments and lift access to each floor.

There will also be space for a wine bar and café-deli on the ground floor.

The apartments start from £210,000 and penthouses will be from £395,000.

Proposed plans for the development. Credit: BPM Media/Cornwall Live

Stephens + Stephens hopes to start the demolition in July and then the construction almost immediately after that.

Stephens + Stephens creative director Helen Stephens said: "We are so excited to have taken on the iconic One Pentire development and to be able to optimise this important location for both the residents of Newquay and the new owners of our coastal, design life and style-driven Cornish apartments.

"Newquay continues to thrive as one of the UK’s most popular coastal lifestyle destinations, and the aspirational location of Pentire is fast-becoming one of Cornwall’s most lucrative property hotspot.”

The Fistral Bay Hotel was built with just one floor in 1910, before the sinking of the Titanic and the outbreak of the First World War.

It was one of several major hotels built in Newquay around the turn of the 20th century, alongside the Victoria, the Atlantic and the Headland.

A second floor was added to the Fistral Bay in 1912, and during the Second World War it was one of several large hotels in Newquay requisitioned as a convalescent hospital for the Army, Air Force and Navy.

The hotel thrived during the 1950s and 1960s, as Newquay became a beneficiary of the diversion of domestic holiday demand to Cornwall and Devon.

Following decades of success, the 60-bedroom hotel slowly declined in popularity. In 1994 plans were laid out, and later withdrawn, to demolish the building and replace it with ten houses and 12 flats.

Further redevelopment plans fell through a decade later and in 2006 the hotel closed after nearly 100 years of business.

