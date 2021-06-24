Pensioner ‘terrified’ to leave house after mobility scooter attack in Bristol

A pensioner from Bristol is “terrified” of leaving his house alone after two men tried to steal his mobility scooter.

Would-be robbers tried to drag the vulnerable man off his scooter in Sheridan Road, Horfield, on June 18.

His cries for help were heard by two other men, who got out of a nearby car and intervened.

‘Robbed a vulnerable man of his independence’

PC Samuel Padmore, of Avon and Somerset Police, said the elderly man has even returned his scooter to a shop in fear of being targeted again.

“This incident has robbed a vulnerable man of his independence,” he said.

The incident happened in Sheridan Road in Bristol. Credit: Google Maps

“He is now terrified to leave the house alone and has returned his mobility scooter for fear he could be targeted again.

“When the incident happened, he was so shaken he didn’t get to thank the two men who stopped to help and we’d really like to speak to them to pass on his gratitude and also to see if they can assist us in identifying the offenders.

“CCTV footage from the area has been reviewed as part of our inquiry and we continue to keep the victim updated with its progress.

As well as appealing to the two good Samaritans to get in touch, we’d also be keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam from the area around the time. PC Padmore, of Avon and Somerset Police

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221139155.

