Police are looking for two football fans after an officer and a horse were attacked before the Vanarama National League Play-Off Final in Bristol.

It happened ahead of the game between Hartlepool United and Torquay United at Ashton Gate Stadium on Sunday 20 June.

Avon and Somerset Police said a flare was thrown and struck a mounted officer in the Ashton Road area at about 12.40pm.

The officer on the horse received minor facial injuries and the horse was unharmed.

In the second incident, a police horse was physically struck but again escaped uninjured.

Two pictures have been released by the force of the two men they want to identify in relation to the suspected assault on the emergency worker, along with a public order incident.

Force Football Officer PC Mark Neal said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who recognises either of these individuals as we hope they can assist us with our enquiries.

“Both of the males were among groups of Hartlepool supporters at the time and therefore we’re working with the football club and Cleveland Police.

“Four fans were also ejected from the stadium during the match and enquiries into those incidents are continuing to take place.

“While it was disappointing to see supporters ignore instructions not to go on the pitch at the end of the game, we’re grateful to the majority of fans who were well-behaved and engaged with police both before and after the match.”

Anyone who can help with police enquiries is asked to call Avon and Somerset Police on 101 and give reference number 5221134549, or report it online.

