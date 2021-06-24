Two airlifted to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries after crash in Devon

Two people have been airlifted to hospital with “serious” injuries following a three-vehicle crash in North Devon.

A white Kia Sportage, black Vauxhall Insignia and blue Ford Fiesta were involved in the crash on the A361 in Higher Beer, South Molton.

A 59-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were subsequently flown to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth for urgent treatment.

The road was closed after the crash on Wednesday (June 23) evening, and police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

‘Serious but non-life-threatening injuries’

"Police are appealing for information about a serious three-car collision on the A361, Higher Beer, South Molton, yesterday,” a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said.

"The incident occurred at around 5pm and involved a white Kia Sportage, a black Vauxhall Insignia and a blue Ford Fiesta.

The driver of the Fiesta, a 59-year old woman from Bideford, and the driver of the Kia, a 27-year-old man from South Molton, were taken to Derriford Hospital via air ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Vauxhall was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson

The spokesperson also thanked drivers for their patience while the road was shut.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or via email at 101@dc.police.uk quoting log number 699, 23/6/21.

