A widow in North Devon has been left devastated after her late husband’s memorial bench was vandalised.

Ivor Hopkins’ family installed a bench in Bicclescombe Park in Ilfracombe after he died from cancer in 2017.

But when his wife Daisy visited the bench on June 18, she discovered it had been damaged.

A small plaque - inscribed with a tribute to Ivor - had been scratched while two names, Evie and Vik, were etched into the bench.

One of the names etched into the bench. Credit: BPM Media

‘I just burst into tears’

“We have never had any problems with it before until last Saturday,” she said.

“When I was coming back from visiting my daughter, I walked that way to clear away the dead leaves from the bench as it's partly under a tree.

"As I was bending down to do it, I saw the plaque had been scratched.

“I just burst into tears and then I saw the wording that had been scratched into the wood.

“It was heartbreaking and devastating. I didn't feel anger, just pure sadness."

Daisy reported the vandalism via 101 and has appealed for anyone with any CCTV to come forward.

The bench plaque has now been restored. Credit: BPM Media

The plaque has since been restored thanks to two friends, who were able to polish the scratches off.

Describing her late husband, Daisy added: “They used to call him Horizontal Hopkins because he was so laid back.

“He used to like to wind people up and had a good sense of humour, but because he was so laid back you couldn't wind him up. He was lovely."

