Widow devastated after vandals target North Devon memorial bench
A widow in North Devon has been left devastated after her late husband’s memorial bench was vandalised.
Ivor Hopkins’ family installed a bench in Bicclescombe Park in Ilfracombe after he died from cancer in 2017.
But when his wife Daisy visited the bench on June 18, she discovered it had been damaged.
A small plaque - inscribed with a tribute to Ivor - had been scratched while two names, Evie and Vik, were etched into the bench.
‘I just burst into tears’
“We have never had any problems with it before until last Saturday,” she said.
“When I was coming back from visiting my daughter, I walked that way to clear away the dead leaves from the bench as it's partly under a tree.
"As I was bending down to do it, I saw the plaque had been scratched.
“I just burst into tears and then I saw the wording that had been scratched into the wood.
“It was heartbreaking and devastating. I didn't feel anger, just pure sadness."
Daisy reported the vandalism via 101 and has appealed for anyone with any CCTV to come forward.
The plaque has since been restored thanks to two friends, who were able to polish the scratches off.
Describing her late husband, Daisy added: “They used to call him Horizontal Hopkins because he was so laid back.
“He used to like to wind people up and had a good sense of humour, but because he was so laid back you couldn't wind him up. He was lovely."
Read more: