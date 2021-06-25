Cornwall children’s nursery closed amid police investigation

A children’s nursery in Cornwall has closed after a police investigation was launched.

Tiggers Too! day nursery, based in Blackwater, shut after concerns were raised earlier this month.

Police said they had received “a series of allegations” concerning criminal damage.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed no children have been harmed.

"Police are investigating a series of allegations of criminal damage at Tiggers Too! Day Nursery in Blackwater near Truro,” the spokesperson said.

Police were made aware of concerns on Friday, June 4. No children have been harmed in the alleged incidents. Police are working with partner agencies (Cornwall Council and Ofsted) as part of ongoing enquiries. Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson

Cornwall Council said it is working with parents to help them find alternative provision for their children.

"Parents and carers who need help to find alternative provision for their child or children, are asked to contact the Family Information Service on 0800 587 8191, which will be able to provide advice,” a council spokesperson explained.

"The Health Visiting service is also available for advice and support on 01872 322779 Monday to Friday 9-5pm or email hvsnadvice@cornwall.gov.uk.

Anyone with any information regarding the alleged criminal damage is asked to call police on 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/033637/21.

Read more: