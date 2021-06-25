Cornwall pub fined after Euro 2020 England Scotland Covid breach

A pub owner in Cornwall has been hit with a £1,000 fine after football fans breached Covid restrictions during a Euro 2020 match.

A video emerged following England’s 0-0 draw against Scotland which showed fans singing, dancing and chanting inside the premises without face masks.

Cornwall Council said staff at the pub - which has not been named - made no attempt to enforce social distancing measures.

The owner has since been issued with a £1,000 fixed penalty notice.

‘It’s really disappointing’

Councillor Martyn Alvey, who is responsible for public protection at the council, said it should serve as a warning to other businesses who “blatantly disregard” the rules.

The breach occurred during England's match with Scotland, which ended 0-0. Credit: PA

“It’s really disappointing to see businesses allowing this behaviour to take place at such a crucial time in the fight against Covid-19,” he said.

“We all know that case numbers have risen in recent weeks and this is having a significant effect on individuals and families, as well as businesses, some of which are struggling to stay open due to staff isolating.

“We must all play our part to prevent the spread of the virus.

Most businesses are working hard to ensure that the restrictions are adhered to and we thank them for this. For those who blatantly disregard the rules, we will not hesitate to take enforcement action. Cllr Martyn Alvey

Covid cases have risen in Cornwall in recent weeks.

According to the county’s Director of Public Health, this has been caused by the Delta variant - which is considered more transmissible and can spread indoors.

“It’s really important that we continue to follow the national guidance – hands, face, space and fresh air - to keep the virus at bay,” Rachel Wigglesworth said.

