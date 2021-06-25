Delta cases in Cornwall multiply by ten in one week

The number of coronavirus cases in Cornwall has soared this week with new figures showing the county faces the largest increase in the South West.

Data shows the number of Delta cases in the area is almost ten times the amount recorded last week.

Cases jumped from 42 to a staggering 393 - a rise of more than 900%.

Speculation has been cast over the reasons why Cornwall, which had some of the lowest rates in the UK during the first and second waves, has suddenly had such a sharp increase in cases.

Locals have pointed blame towards the recent G7 Summit in St Ives.

Many locals blame the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay for attracting the world's media to the county just two weeks ago.

Disputing these theories, Regional Medical Director for NHS England South West Dr David Marsh said: "What we think is more likely is the opening up of society and tourism and staycations.

"There is evidence that people have come from all over the country to the South West. I've heard reports from colleagues who live and work down there saying it was very busy over the recent holiday period.

"In terms of the G7 Summit, there has been a tiny number of cases we know are related to the attendees of that so at the moment there is no evidence to support that that's the reason behind the Cornwall problem."

He continued: "The fact that it has spread across the whole of Cornwall also supports the fact it looks like it's likely to be related to the opening up of society."

Health bosses say the opening up of society is the most likely cause for cases rising.

Public Health England have reminded people that cases are going up all over the West Country and that following guidance is the only way to bring the numbers back down.

Speaking about the importance of the vaccine rollout, Dr Marsh said: "There is a societal responsibility about us having to contribute to herd immunity to prevent others getting the infection who are more vulnerable."

"The reality of the moment is that the younger age group, rates are spreading rapidly through that age group."

However, the body has also reassured the public that deaths related to Delta cases remain low despite large numbers of infection.

Although Cornwall saw the largest rise by far, other areas in the region have also had cases of the Delta variant more than double in the past week.

Confirmed cases of the Delta variant

Bath and North East Somerset - 159 (+94)

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Pool - 508 (+254)

Bristol, City of - 754 (+357)

Cheltenham - 161 (+83)

Cornwall - 393 (+351)

Cotswold - 48 (+28)

Dorset - 224 (+139)

East Devon - 17 (+11)

Exeter - 77 (+45)

Forest of Dean - 45 (+15)

Gloucester - 236 (+118)

Mendip - 24 (+13)

Mid Devon - 19 (+12)

North Devon - 13 (+9)

North Somerset - 145 (+88)

Plymouth - 52 (+32)

Sedgemoor - 38 (+25)

Somerset West and Taunton - 30 (+20)

South Gloucestershire - 246 (+127)

South Hams - 14 (+8)

South Somerset - 34 (+20)

Stroud - 71 (+40)

Swindon - 134 (+58)

Teignbridge - 41 (+26)

Tewkesbury - 126 (+62)

Torbay - 21 (+7)

Torridge - 10 (+6)

West Devon - 8 (+3)

Wiltshire - 254 (+128)

