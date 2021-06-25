Drop-in Covid vaccine clinics open in South West - find your nearest one
All adults will be invited to ‘grab a jab’ without booking an appointment when drop-in clinics open across the South West.
Those aged 18 or over will be able to turn up at their nearest NHS drop-in site, which includes football stadiums, theatres and shopping centres.
The NHS will publish a full list of sites in the region on its website here.
Among the venues involved are Plymouth Argyle’s Home Park stadium and the Greendale Vaccination Centre in Exeter.
The drop-in centres are open for people having their first dose but can also provide second jabs for the over-40s who had their first at least eight weeks ago, or at least 12 weeks ago for the under-40s.
Drop-in clinics in the South West:
Ashton Gate
Burnham-on-Sea Rugby Football Club
Taunton Racecourse
Bath & West Showground
Taunton Vale Healthcare
Winchester Farm, Draycott Road
The Gateway, Yeovil
Haynes Motor Museum, Sparkford
Plymouth Albion
Greendale, Exeter
Home Park, Plymouth
Barnstaple Leisure Centre
Rivera International Centre, Torquay
Stithians Showground Stithians, Truro
Royal Cornwall Showground, Wadebridge
St Ives Guildhall, St Ives
The Church Rooms, Combe Down Pharmacy, Bath
Spencer Hall, Melksham
Corn Exchange, Devizes
Steam, Brunel, Swindon
