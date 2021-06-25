Drop-in Covid vaccine clinics open in South West - find your nearest one

People queuing outside Plymouth's Home Park stadium for a vaccine.

All adults will be invited to ‘grab a jab’ without booking an appointment when drop-in clinics open across the South West.

Those aged 18 or over will be able to turn up at their nearest NHS drop-in site, which includes football stadiums, theatres and shopping centres.

The NHS will publish a full list of sites in the region on its website here.

Among the venues involved are Plymouth Argyle’s Home Park stadium and the Greendale Vaccination Centre in Exeter.

The drop-in centres are open for people having their first dose but can also provide second jabs for the over-40s who had their first at least eight weeks ago, or at least 12 weeks ago for the under-40s.

Drop-in clinics in the South West:

  • Ashton Gate

  • Burnham-on-Sea Rugby Football Club

  • Taunton Racecourse

  • Bath & West Showground

  • Taunton Vale Healthcare

  • Winchester Farm, Draycott Road

  • The Gateway, Yeovil

  • Haynes Motor Museum, Sparkford

  • Plymouth Albion

  • Greendale, Exeter

  • Home Park, Plymouth

  • Barnstaple Leisure Centre

  • Rivera International Centre, Torquay

  • Stithians Showground Stithians, Truro 

  • Royal Cornwall Showground, Wadebridge

  • St Ives Guildhall, St Ives

  • The Church Rooms, Combe Down Pharmacy, Bath

  • Spencer Hall, Melksham

  • Corn Exchange, Devizes

  • Steam, Brunel, Swindon

