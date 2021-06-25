Drop-in Covid vaccine clinics open in South West - find your nearest one

All adults will be invited to ‘grab a jab’ without booking an appointment when drop-in clinics open across the South West.

Those aged 18 or over will be able to turn up at their nearest NHS drop-in site, which includes football stadiums, theatres and shopping centres.

The NHS will publish a full list of sites in the region on its website here.

Among the venues involved are Plymouth Argyle’s Home Park stadium and the Greendale Vaccination Centre in Exeter.

The drop-in centres are open for people having their first dose but can also provide second jabs for the over-40s who had their first at least eight weeks ago, or at least 12 weeks ago for the under-40s.

Drop-in clinics in the South West:

Ashton Gate

Burnham-on-Sea Rugby Football Club

Taunton Racecourse

Bath & West Showground

Taunton Vale Healthcare

Winchester Farm, Draycott Road

The Gateway, Yeovil

Haynes Motor Museum, Sparkford

Plymouth Albion

Greendale, Exeter

Home Park, Plymouth

Barnstaple Leisure Centre

Rivera International Centre, Torquay

Stithians Showground Stithians, Truro

Royal Cornwall Showground, Wadebridge

St Ives Guildhall, St Ives

The Church Rooms, Combe Down Pharmacy, Bath

Spencer Hall, Melksham

Corn Exchange, Devizes

Steam, Brunel, Swindon

Read more: