Surgery fund appeal after Devon Jack Russell hit by car

A fundraising appeal has been launched by a Plymouth animal sanctuary to pay for the surgery of a dog hit by a car.

The Jack Russell, nicknamed Smashed Smartie by staff at Gables Dogs and Cats Home, suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision - including a wound to her face, fractures and a hip dislocation.

She is no longer able to stand on one of her back legs, making movement difficult.

Smashed Smartie in her crate. Credit: Gables Dogs and Cats Home

Vets say she requires major surgery which will cost an estimated £4,000, as well as specialist care afterwards.

‘Confident surgery will be a success’

Ruth Rickard, who is the deputy manager at Gables, described Smashed Smartie as a “sweet, loving girl”.

“She deserves the best chance at a pain-free life,” she said. “We are so grateful our vets contacted us for help, as she is only a young dog and we believe she can have a bright future.

She is eating well, seems happy in herself and has made lots of friends here at Gables already. Ruth Rickard, Gables Dogs and Cats Home

“We are confident the surgery will be a success and she will go on to make a lovely companion for someone.

“We really appreciate any help our amazing supporters can give towards her treatment and care.”

Gables have launched a fundraising appeal to help pay for Smashed Smartie’s treatment.

