Surgery fund appeal after Devon Jack Russell hit by car
A fundraising appeal has been launched by a Plymouth animal sanctuary to pay for the surgery of a dog hit by a car.
The Jack Russell, nicknamed Smashed Smartie by staff at Gables Dogs and Cats Home, suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision - including a wound to her face, fractures and a hip dislocation.
She is no longer able to stand on one of her back legs, making movement difficult.
Vets say she requires major surgery which will cost an estimated £4,000, as well as specialist care afterwards.
‘Confident surgery will be a success’
Ruth Rickard, who is the deputy manager at Gables, described Smashed Smartie as a “sweet, loving girl”.
“She deserves the best chance at a pain-free life,” she said. “We are so grateful our vets contacted us for help, as she is only a young dog and we believe she can have a bright future.
“We are confident the surgery will be a success and she will go on to make a lovely companion for someone.
“We really appreciate any help our amazing supporters can give towards her treatment and care.”
Gables have launched a fundraising appeal to help pay for Smashed Smartie’s treatment.
