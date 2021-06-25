Swindon Town Manager John McGreal resigns after a month

After just 30 days in charge, Swindon Town manager John McGreal has resigned from the club.

The former Colchester boss joined the Robins on May 26 - and hasn't even seen a game during his short time with the team.

In a joint statement the pair said: “This is a decision we both have made, as we feel we are not able to carry out our duties as Manager and Assistant Manager.

"Our intention from day one was to build a football team to compete in this league, but unfortunately due to the current circumstances the club is facing, we do not feel we are able to do that.

"As mentioned earlier this week, we have signings ready to be announced, however the legal proceedings involving the ownership has not allowed us to do so, making our positions at the club untenable.”

The club is currently embroiled in legal proceedings with owner Lee Power facing FA charges over the ownership and funding of the business.

Club owner Lee Power failed to sell the club to and American company following an injunction. Credit: PA

Power and First Touch Pro Management were charged with breaching FA rules on ownership in April.

First Touch Pro's company director Michael Standing had previously revealed he acquired 50% of Swindon's holding company when Lee Power bought the club in 2013.

However, FA regulations state that due to possible conflicts of interest agents are not permitted to own clubs.

A trial will be held in September to decide Standing’s claim that he is entitled to 50 per cent of the shares in the club after making a 'verbal agreement' with Power and since putting 'millions' into the business.

McGreal was the clubs third manager in a year.

It is the latest drama in a string of unfortunate events for Swindon Town.

Former manager Richie Wellens - who secured a league title for the Robins - left the club for Salford City in November.

He was replaced by John Sheridan, former Plymouth Argyle, Chesterfield and Oldham boss, who left in April after the team had suffered a fall from victory.

Power has previously said the Robins could be "on the brink" of bankruptcy after he failed to overturn an injunction to stop the sale of the club to an American company AC Sports.

