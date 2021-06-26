Fatal crash causes long delays on M5 Southbound in Somerset
A person has died as a crash closed the entire south-bound carriageway of the M5 in Somerset.
The closure caused long delays throughout the morning.
Police were called just after 4am to a single-vehicle collision between junctions 24 for Bridgwater and 25 Taunton.
The passenger of a black Audi died at the scene while the driver was arrested and taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Two lanes have since reopened.
Police are appealing to witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage which could help the investigation.
