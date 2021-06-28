The body of a man who went missing while diving has been found off the coast of Cornwall.

The man, who was in his 30s, was first reported missing from the Roseland Peninsula area at around 1pm on June 17.

The coastguard, the Royal Navy, their helicopters and the RNLI took part in the search off the Roseland, near Falmouth. A day later, the police got involved in the search and started an investigation.

The police have now revealed the man, who was 39 years old and from Staffordshire, has been found dead. His family has been informed.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "The body of a diver who failed to resurface following a dive in the sea off Falmouth has been recovered and brought to shore.

"The family of the 39-year-old man, from Staffordshire, have been informed, but formal identification is yet to take place.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner."