Two people have been left seriously injured after a crash that left a car on fire on the A38 near Chudleigh.

A vehicle was reported to have collided on the road just after 4pm yesterday afternoon (27 June). Police say it caught fire at the scene.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police attended, alongside paramedics and firefighters. Ambulance crews took five people to hospital.

Fortunately the five escaped, however two are seriously injured. Credit: BPM Media / DevonLive

Police closed the A38 in both directions to allow the emergency services to manage the scene but the northbound carriageway was reopened at around 6.15pm.

Officers are asking those who witnessed the crash, have any information or dashcam footage to email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, and quote log 646 of Sunday 27 June.

