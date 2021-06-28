A man has denied setting fire to a police van with an officer inside in Bristol.

Ryan Roberts, 25, of Goodhind Street, Easton, pleaded not guilty to six charges during a short hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 28 June.

He is accused of rioting in Bristol city centre on Sunday 21 March following a Kill The Bill protest.

Roberts denies any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to one charge of riot, two counts of arson and three counts of attempted arson.

The judge, His Honour James Patrick, remanded Roberts in custody pending the beginning of a trial on October 25.