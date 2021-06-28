The vaccine bus giving people in the South West their Covid jabs

A Covid-19 vaccination bus will be visiting parts of Bath and North East Somerset this week.

The mobile clinic will be offering a drop-in service to people in Radstock, Stanton Drew, Twerton and Midsomer Norton.

The service is aimed at those who are less sure about the vaccine, who have found it difficult to get to an alternative vaccination site or do not have a first or second dose appointment booked elsewhere.

Where will the vaccine bus stop off?

28 June: Radco car park (3 Wells Road, Radstock, BA3 3RQ)

29 June: Stanton Court Nursing Home (Stanton Drew, Near Chew Magna, Bristol, BS39 4ER)

30 June: Bath City Football Club (105 High St, Twerton, Bath, BA2 1DB)

1 July: Somer Centre (Gullock Tyning, Midsomer Norton, Radstock BA3 2UH)

Who is the vaccine clinic open to?

People aged 40+ who do not have an appointment for their first or second dose

People aged 40+ who need a second dose 8-12 weeks after their first

People aged 18+ who are clinically vulnerable

Anyone who would like to talk to a medical professional about the vaccine before deciding whether to have it

The criteria is strictly limited this age group as it will be the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Director of Public Health at Bath and North East Somerset Council Becky Reynolds said: "There are lots of people who, for whatever reason, have not had their their dose. Many of these people have perhaps found it difficult to travel to larger vaccination centres. Or perhaps they struggle to use IT to book at appointment.

"Many still have questions about the vaccine or particular concerns and needs. The vaccine bus aims to help those people by visiting their neighbourhood and answering questions."

Councillor Dine Romero, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, Communities and Culture said: "It's great news that the vaccine bus will be returning. We know there are many people out there worried about having a vaccine or struggling to get to a clinic.

"The mobile clinic team will provide an environment that will allow you to get the vaccine when you're ready."

People do not need to be registered with a GP to receive a vaccine on the bus. If anyone has transport needs, call 0300 247 0050.

