Two people have suffered minor burns after a house fire in Cornwall that took firefighters hours to tackle.

A two-storey house in White Cross near Newquay was reported to be on fire at around 00:21am this morning (28 June).

Fire crews from Newquay, St Dennis & St Columb were sent to tackle the blaze, as well as a Flexi Duty Officer.

Two hours later at around 2:16am, more fire vehicles were requested from Padstow, Wadebridge, Launceston and St Austell, including the Water Carrier, Incident Command Unit and the Operational Support Vehicle.

Firefighters used six breathing apparatus, two hoses, and two thermal imaging cameras. Paramedics also attended and treated two people for minor burns.

At 4:10am, the operation was wound down.

A spokesperson from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said "the incident is now scaling back to 2 appliances."

Last night, there was also a large fire at a converted barn in Flushing, near Falmouth, which required crews from three stations.

That fire has now been extinguished and found to be accidental.

The spokesperson said: "Appliances were mobilised from Falmouth, Perranporth and Helston along with a Flexi Duty Officer and the Operational Support Vehicle."Crews used 2 breathing apparatus, one hose reel to extinguish the fire in the roof space."

