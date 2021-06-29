Play video

Watch: West Country pigs Polly and Elvis predict England to win Euro 2020 match against Germany.

England are set to win their match against Germany in the Euros it seems, after pigs at Bristol Zoo Gardens 'predicted' they would knock their opponents out of the competition.

The two Visayan warty pigs were given boxes with each nation's flag - and both opted to eat from the container marked with the flag of England.

The Zoo said the prediction was 'to the delight of their keepers.'

Clifton-based Polly and Elvis are not the only animals to suggest that Germany's football team will lose to England this evening, with meerkats in East Sussex coming to the same conclusion.

England play Germany today (29 June) at 5pm. It can be watched live on BBC One.

Video credit: Bristol Zoo Gardens.

