Bristol Zoo welcomes new red panda

A new red panda has arrived at Bristol Zoo Gardens - and keepers are hoping it will start a family.

The male panda travelled 86 miles from Birmingham Conservation Wildlife Park to its new home in Bristol.

Red pandas are an endangered species, with the global population estimated at just 10,000.

It is hoped the new pair in Bristol will help the European breeding programme, with the new 10-month-old male Pan expected to mate with two-year-old Shifumi.

Team leader of small mammals at Bristol Zoo Al Toyne said: “We are thrilled to have found a suitable mate for Shifumi and to see them getting on so well in each other’s company.

“The difficulties due to the pandemic this past year have meant there have been a few delays with his arrival. But he is here now and we are delighted.”

