Emergency shelters have been set up to help people affected by flash flooding across Somerset overnight.

Chard is one of the worst hit areas with people sharing pictures on social media of cars stranded, houses flooded and roads blocked with debris.

The Guildhall was opened yesterday evening (28 June) for anyone who needed help.

The town's Mayor, Jason Baker, posted on Facebook: "Anyone needing shelter or a warm drink please head to the Guildhall, we will coordinate help and support as we can."

One of the local schools, Holyrood Academy, also opened to offer support.

A spokesperson said: "If the recent flooding has left you without somewhere to be this evening, we have just opened up the Upper Site Hall. Come on up if you need somewhere dry and a cuppa."

One resident said it was the worst flooding in decades. Credit: Lilias Ahmeira

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain on Monday, which was extended to the early hours of this morning (29 June).

Forecasters predicted difficult driving conditions, road closures, transport delays and building damage.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said multiple roads had to be closed and teams from Travel Somerset were working overnight to clear debris from the roads.

According to traffic monitoring site Inrix, it appears roads have now reopened but people are being advised to take extra care on the roads.

A post on Chard Fire Station's Facebook page said: "Wow! What a night? As Firefighters all we want to be able to do is save life, protect property and serve the community we work and live in.

"The hardest thing is having to say ‘there’s nothing we can do’ or ‘we physically cannot get to you."

Residents of Chard have been sharing their experience of the flash flooding overnight.

On Facebook one user said she was "devastated" after showing pictures of floodwater surrounding her house.

Another said they have lived in Chard for 37 years and "never have I seen floods like the one we had today."

Users commented on the community spirit in the Somerset town and have been offering places to stay and help with clearing any floodwater from houses.

A red flood warning remains in place on part of the River Isle from Chard Reservoir to Hambridge.

The warning indicates that flooding is expected in the area and immediate action is required to ensure safety.

