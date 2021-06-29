A Princess Diana superfan from Gloucester has refused to take 'no' for an answer and is determined to be at this week's memorial unveiling of the Queen of Hearts in London.

This Thursday (1 July) will see the 60th birthday memorial unveiling of Princess Diana at Kensington Palace.

Jo Dobson, the founder of the Diana Circle UK, is determined to be there.

The 82-year-old from Hucclecote called the palace ahead of the occasion to let them know she will be arriving on Thursday, but was told it is a private affair and would not be allowed there.

Mrs Dobson has already had a flower arrangement made for Princess Diana’s memorial and said "it is important that I am there" as founder of the dedicated group.

Jo Dobson has dedicated years of her life to collecting Princess Diana memorabilia. Credit: BPM Media / Gloucestershire Live

“On Thursday I am getting picked up at about 7.30am by Dial a Ride and going to be dropped in Gloucester to get a National Express coach up to Kensington Palace," she said.

“It has cost me £20 and the coaches are few and far between at the moment but I have to go up there. I should arrive before lunchtime. Hopefully around 11am.

“I telephoned the palace to see if the unveiling was still on and told them I was coming, but they told me it was a private matter and members of the public were not invited to attend.

“They are wrong. I am going. It is important that I am there. I am the founding member of the Diana Circle UK.”

Mrs Dobson has claimed that Princess Diana’s long serving butler of 14 years, Paul Burrell, is not invited to the memorial day either.

She said: “Paul is not going he says as he is not invited and that is wrong as he worked that job for 14 years.

“It is important that I am there. I wanted to get her birthday made into a public holiday but I couldn't.

Jo Dobson with Paul Burrell, who she claims also hasn't been invited to the unveiling. Credit: BPM Media / Gloucestershire Live

Mrs Dobson has collected flower arrangements to take to the palace on Thursday.

She said: “I have had the number 60 made from silk flowers which are pink and little pearls decorating them.

“When Diana died it felt as if we had lost a family member of our own.

“There will never be another Diana.”

Kensington Palace has been approached for comment.

