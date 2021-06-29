Hundreds of Cornwall council houses have out-of-date electrical certificates

People in around 1,000 council-run homes in Cornwall are living without the correct electrical safety inspections.

Cornwall Housing, which delivers housing services on behalf of Cornwall Council, were found to have 959 homes overdue for their 10-year electrical safety inspections.

This included more than 500 properties which should have been inspected in 2020 but were impacted due to the pandemic.

Cornwall Council and Cornwall Housing have self-referred to the Regulator of Social Housing.

Both organisations say they are taking immediate action to address the findings of two independent reviews which have highlighted a number of areas for improvement and are acting swiftly to reassure tenants.

An independent review was commissioned after concerns were raised around Cornwall Housing’s operational effectiveness.

The recommendations from the report prompted a full audit into health and safety compliance by Cornwall Housing.

The report found hundreds of properties without the correct electrical safety certification and the management of the electrical safety programme has been "inadequate".

Cornwall Housing says being overdue with compliance checks does not necessarily mean homes are not safe. The authority said teams are working every day to get back on track with the recommended timetable.

The organisation is also producing a long-term action plan to improve performance, and its board and the council will assure its effective implementation.

Newly appointed interim managing director of Cornwall Housing Iain Sim said: “We’re accountable and responsible for the management of 10,500 homes in Cornwall and we take these matters very seriously. We are contacting all our tenants and leaseholders to reassure them that we are rapidly addressing the findings in the report as the safety, health and wellbeing of our residents is our top priority.

“We will make sure we have strong governance from our board and visible leadership from our managers to resolve the issues in our operations and to improve our performance. Importantly, our main focus is to intervene now to bring us back up to safety standards and deliver high quality homes and housing services to the communities of Cornwall.”

Olly Monk, Cornwall Council cabinet member for housing, said: “The council is responsible to tenants for the services provided by Cornwall Housing on its behalf and the health and welfare of residents is our highest priority.

The findings of these two independent reviews are concerning and the council will be making sure that these issues are addressed urgently. Olly Monk

Catch-up programmes have been commissioned but issues with contractors being unable to complete inspection programmes delayed progress. The latest estimate is they will be completed by June 2021.

The report also found Cornwall Housing is currently dealing with 500 households in need of temporary accommodation with is double the pre-coronavirus caseload.

The review also described the governance of Cornwall Housing as 'confused' and the role the board plays is not clearly understood.

