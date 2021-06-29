Play video

Video from Lilias Ahmeira, Chard resident

One resident from Chard has described the flash flooding as "very frightening".

Lilias Ahmeira home with her two sons, aged 23 and 21 when the torrential rain started on Monday 28 June and did not stop.

Water started coming down her road and then it started to build. She said: "I realised it was getting quite serious. The amount of water coming down was beyond what we're used to.

"I then start screaming to everyone in the house to help. Then the water rose higher and higher.

"Then there was a massive roar. It got to above the windows. You could see tarmac being ripped up and flying down the road.

"We had sandbags in front of and behind the door but we still couldn't hold the water back. We were worried the door would be blasted through by the sheer force of the water."

"The whole house was shaking."

She described the scene as 'like a war zone', adding: "It was like something you'd see in a movie, not something in a quiet country lane.

"What was really concerning is no-one could get to us because there's no road.

"The road won't be cleared up for some weeks. I have a pile of mangled tarmac outside my door.

"When you're actually in the situation, you just deal with it. I didn't have time to be terrified. I'm now taking it step by step. It'll take us a while to get back to normal. But there's other people in Chard going through the same thing."

