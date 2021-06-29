Pictures show scale of devastating flash floods in Somerset
Homes have been damaged, roads destroyed and cars left partially-submerged under water due to flash flooding in Somerset.
People have shared pictures of cars stranded, homes flooded and roads blocked with debris.
Chard, which is one of the worst-hit areas, saw more than a month's worth of rain fall in just three hours - turning roads into rivers.
The average June rainfall for Chard is 50mm but it experienced 64.2mm in three hours and 96.8mm in a 24-hour period.
Emergency shelters have been set up to help people affected and two people in Somerset have been rescued by boat and taken to dry land after getting stuck in floodwater.
