Pictures show scale of devastating flash floods in Somerset

Homes have been damaged, roads destroyed and cars left partially-submerged under water due to flash flooding in Somerset.

People have shared pictures of cars stranded, homes flooded and roads blocked with debris.

Chard, which is one of the worst-hit areas, saw more than a month's worth of rain fall in just three hours - turning roads into rivers.

The average June rainfall for Chard is 50mm but it experienced 64.2mm in three hours and 96.8mm in a 24-hour period.

Emergency shelters have been set up to help people affected and two people in Somerset have been rescued by boat and taken to dry land after getting stuck in floodwater.

Pictures show scale of flash floods in Somerset

Cars have been left stranded in flood water. Credit: Richard Poole/BPM Media

Homes and businesses have been flooded. Credit: Ollie Sluman/BPM Media

A bungalow hit by flooding. Credit: BPM Media/Karen Dawn

Flooding has damaged properties in Chard. Credit: JulieYoung/BPM Media

Heavy rain has seen flash flooding in Chard. Credit: Julie Young/BPM Media

Flash flooding has left much of Chard under water. Credit: Julie Young/BPM Media

One resident said it was the worst flooding in decades. Credit: Lilias Ahmeira

