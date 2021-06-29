Police investigating after body found in woodland in Salcombe

Play video

Police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area in Devon.

The body was discovered on Bennett Road in Salcombe on Sunday 27 June.

After the discovery a huge police, fire and ambulance presence immediately moved into the holiday town ,closing off Bennett Road and Cliff Road.

A large police and fire service presence remains in the town two days after the discovery. Bennett Road was closed off at both ends and a Special Ops tent had been erected next to the woods as a forensic team continued their investigation.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Enquiries remain ongoing into an unexplained death after a body was found in a wooded area near Bennett Road, Salcombe, on Sunday June 27.

“A number of enquiries will be carried out in Salcombe over the coming days, and it is likely that the local community will continue to see a high level of police activity.

“We thank them for their support and if anyone has any information please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting reference number 0700 of Sunday 27 June.”

