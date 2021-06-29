Two people in Somerset have been rescued by boat and taken to dry land after getting stuck in floodwater.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue confirmed a driver and a passenger were rescued from a car that had become trapped in water on the A346 near Tytherleigh yesterday.

They also said that multiple other vehicles were stuck in floodwater at Chardstock and Wadeford.

It comes as heavy rain caused flash-flooding across the county, bringing widespread disruption, road closures and some houses flooded.

It is thought flooding has particularly affected Chard and the surrounding areas, with photos online showing damage to roads and debris left across the town.

The fire service also confirmed that dozens of calls about flooding incidents were received yesterday evening.

A spokesperson said: "Flooding affecting people’s homes in Chard were reported in Lower Coombses, Mill Lane, Perry Street and Station Road, Tatworth and Forton; Combe St Nicholas, Bryer Close, Furnham Close, Alun Rees Way, Furnham Road, St Mary’s Close, Bewley Court, Wadeford Hill, High Street, Gillingham Court, Coker Way, Court Street, Scrapton Lane, Glynswood, Oak End Way, Lower Touches, Crib Close, Court Mill, Blacklands Lane, Weston Road, and Furzehill."

Avon and Somerset Police is also warning people not to drive through floodwater.

