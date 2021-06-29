Workmen forced to move car blocking roadworks in Cornwall

Play video

A group of workmen in Cornwall had to use sheer manpower to move a car blocking a road in Tywardreath, near St Austell.

The maintenance crew were resurfacing the road they had to resort to pushing the vehicle which was causing an obstruction.

They had tried to leave a note on the windscreen and put a callout on social media to find the owner, but got no responses.

A local resident caught the unusual operation in action and posted the video online.

One person commented: "That's what you get for parking where it says NO PARKING."

"Unbelievable someone parking on that corner. Accident waiting to happen," said another.

