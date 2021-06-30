Bath Christmas Market will run for an extra week this year the council has announced.

The event will begin on November 24 and now run until December 19. Bath and North East Somerset Council says the move is to support stall-holders and traders to recover financially from the pandemic.

The market attracts 400,000 visitors per year, with an estimated spend in the city of £32.5million in 2019.

This year the council is investing more than £27,000 on improvements to the chalets, which for Covid-safety measures, will be reduced from 205 to 161.

Bath Christmas market in full swing before the pandemic. Credit: ITV News

Pitch fees are also being reduced to help those who have struggled financially. There will also be some very short-term pitches for traders who are either starting out or have always wanted to sell at the market.

Council leader Kevin Guy said: “The market provides a huge boost not just to the stall holders but also to our retail, accommodation, hospitality and tourism sectors and this year it will play a critical role in helping business get back on its feet.

"This year is an opportunity for us to trial an extension and run it closer to Christmas. We want to make sure our stallholders are supported as much as possible and while the event is not being marketed internationally, because of Covid, an exciting and enhanced online market will complement the physical event.

Councillor Guy added: “Making sure the market is accessible and sustainable is very important for the council and I am pleased that we will have Mobility Helpers for visitors with accessibility requirements.

An online market will be available this year to complement the physical event. Credit: ITV News

“The council will continue to monitor Government advice very closely throughout the planning and delivery stages of the market so please be assured that the health and safety of visitors, residents and all those participating is, and always will be, the utmost priority.”

Allison Herbert, chief executive of Bath Business Improvement District, added: “The Christmas market is a very important fixture on Bath’s calendar, here at the BID we are delighted that the council is showing support for the city’s businesses who benefit and look forward to working with the team to make sure that Bath Christmas Market’s 20th year is one to celebrate after such a tough time.”