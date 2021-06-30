Cheltenham A&E to resume services following Covid pandemic

Cheltenham General Hospital’s A&E department will resume its overnight nurse-led service this evening from 8pm.

The hospital's out-of-hours service will also restart from Thursday 1 July after being closed to the public for more than a year. It is part of plans to restore the department to pre-pandemic levels of operation.

The first phase of the plan saw the consultant-led day service re-open earlier this month for seven days a week between 8am and 8pm.

Medical director Professor Mark Pietroni said: “When people have minor illnesses or injuries such as sprains, fractures or wounds and have been advised to access clinical care via NHS 111, Cheltenham A&E is open to all 24/7, led by our team of Emergency Nurse Practitioners (ENPs) at night in addition to our daytime consultant-led service.

“Patients with life-threatening or serious conditions who require a 999 ambulance will continue to be taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital after 8pm to receive the specialist care they need, as they have been since 2013.”

Visiting restrictions remain in place. However more information about accompanying patients in the hospitals Emergency departments can be found on the NHS Gloucestershire Hospitals website.