Couple get married at Bristol Children's Hospital

A couple have got married at Bristol Children's Hospital - with their baby daughter taking on the important role of bridesmaid.

Louise and Karim's daughter Layla has been in hospital for most of her life.

She was born in December in Torbay Hospital and transferred to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in Derriford, Plymouth.

The family have had just 10 days at home together, as Layla has been having treatment at Bristol Children's Hospital since March.

The couple chose to get married now because Layla has CHARGE syndrome which means parts of her future are uncertain.

She has hearing loss, heart defects and several complex complications - but it did not stop her from being a beautiful bridesmaid as she was pushed safely down the aisle in her hospital bed by nurses.

While the couple's official wedding happened at Bristol Registry Office, they held a blessing at the hospital's activity centre.

Louise and Karim got married at Bristol Registry Office (left) but had a special blessing in the hospital's activity centre (right).

The hospital's play team, staff from the Caterpillar ward and the palliative care team transformed the centre into a magical wedding venue.

Louise and Karim said: “Everyone was so kind, the staff really made sure Layla was safe throughout and the consultants kindly helped with getting the waiver through for the marriage.”

