Devon motorist who drove at 100mph in police chase jailed for 13 months

A man from Torquay has been jailed for 13 months after he drove at 100mph while trying to escape the police.

Rovjon Hoisani was driving his Audi A4 on Wilton Road, Salisbury when police officers attempted to pull him over shortly before midnight on 1 December 2020.

He decided not to stop and a police chase began on the A36 northbound.

Hoisani drove at 80mph in a 30mph zone and 100mph in 50 and 60mph zones, while trying to get away. He also drove on the wrong side of the road around blind corners.

The pursuit only ended when Hoisani lost control of his car on a sharp left-hand bend close to Stapleford. The twenty-seven-year old then jumped out of the car after it left the road and tried to run through a nearby field - but he was arrested by officers.

Last Friday (25 June) Hoisani, of Ellacombe in Torquay, was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court, having previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

He already had previous convictions for driving offences and was on licence at the time of the pursuit last year.

Hoisani was jailed for 13 months and had his existing two-year driving ban extended by seven months. He will also need to take another test to get his licence back.Det Con Ben Brewster, who was the officer driving during the pursuit, said: “Hoisani showed a complete disregard for the safety of other road users, driving dangerously and recklessly.“Throughout the pursuit I witnessed him driving at excessive speed, failing to slow down at junctions or roundabouts and regularly driving on the wrong side of the road while going around blind bends.

I believe it is only due to the fact that traffic was so light at that time of night that somebody wasn’t seriously or fatally injured. Det Con Ben Brewster

