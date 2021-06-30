A body found in Devon woodland at the weekend has been identified as a missing woman from London.

The body of 67-year-old Mee Chong was discovered off Bennett Road in Salcombe on Sunday 27 June.

Devon and Cornwall Police has since launched an investigation and on Tuesday 30 June confirmed the body was that of Mee Chong's.

It is understood the body had been decapitated before it was discovered by members of the public.

Police in London have been appealing for information on the location of the missing pensioner, who was known to many as Deborah, since Friday 11 June.

Detective Superintendent Ben Deer told ITV News West Country: "At this time it's an unexplained death and we are remaining open minded as to the circumstances which led to the death, but it is unexplained at this time.

"I'm unable to talk about the cause of death at this time. Clearly as the investigation goes on and we understand more about the circumstances which led to the death, as and when appropriate, we will be speaking about that."

Police are appealing for help figuring out Mee Chong's whereabouts between the time she was last seen - on Thursday 10 June - and when her body was found.

Det Supt Deer said: "I would appeal to anyone that understands or knows the movements between 10 June in London and the lady being discovered on 27 June in Salcombe.

"Hotel workers, B&B workers, self catering - whoever it may be, just anyone to come forward quoting reference 700 of the 27 June on 101."

There remains a heavy police presence in the area while investigations continue.