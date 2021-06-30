Search underway for two teenage girls missing from Bristol

Police are appealing for help to find two teenage girls who have been missing from their Bristol homes since the weekend.Maya, 13, did not return home on Saturday 26 June, after being dropped off at a friend's house. Meanwhile, Alaya, 15, did not come home after going out with friends on the afternoon of Sunday 27 June.

Officers believe the two girls are together and there have been reported sightings of the pair in the Southmead and Lawrence Weston areas.

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said: "Both girls are missing from their Bristol homes and are believed to be together.

"Maya failed to return home at the agreed time on Saturday, June 26, after being dropped off at a friend's house, while Alaya did not come home after going out with friends on Sunday afternoon, June 27.

"There have been reported sightings of the pair in the Southmead and Lawrence Weston areas, but they may also travel into the city centre and shopping areas."

Maya is described as about 5ft 4ins tall and slim with long blonde hair. She was dressed in black - leggings, a T-shirt and a jacket.

Alaya is described as about 5ft 7ins tall and slim with long brown hair dyed blonde at the ends and has a septum piercing. She was also wearing black clothing - a black vest top, hoody and skirt - with white trainers.

Police added that the girls may have changed their clothing since.

If you know where Alaya and/or Maya are now, call 999 quoting reference 5221143474 (Alaya) and 5221143449 (Maya).

If you have any other information which could help to trace them, ring 101 and give the same reference numbers.

The statement continued: "Maya and Alaya - if you see this, please get in touch with family or call 101. We're all concerned about you and just want to make sure you are safe."

