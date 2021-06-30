Tickets for Sir Elton John's Bristol concert go on sale

Tickets for Sir Elton John's show at Ashton Gate next June go on sale today from 10am.

The world-famous musician has added five new UK dates to his long-running tour that started back in 2018.

The award-winning Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour is billed as his final series of shows.

He will be performing in Bristol on 22 June next year.

Tickets are available from 10am today (30 June), though you can join the queue in advance online.

Announcing the five new tour dates in the UK, Elton said: "I'm going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I've ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career."

He added: "I can't wait to see you all on the road one last time. This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows."

