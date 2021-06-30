A vulnerable man in Bristol was left 'very shaken' after he was befriended then robbed, according to police.

The victim, in his 20s, had his phone and bank card taken in what police described as a "particularly heartless crime".

The incident in Knowle in Harrowdene Road was on Friday 30 April at around 6pm.

Police have now issued an appeal as they try to trace the man pictured below in connection with the incident. He is described as white and slim, with short dark hair with black clothing and a black rucksack.

The man police want to speak to. Credit: Avon and Somerset police

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said: "Officers are keen to speak to him as part of their investigation after a vulnerable man was robbed.

"It happened at about 6pm on Friday, April 30 in Harrowdene Road, Knowle, just after the victim had visited a nearby shop. He was befriended and then robbed of his mobile phone and bank card.

"This is a particularly heartless crime which has left a vulnerable man in his 20s very shaken but thankfully physically unhurt.

"Officers would like to trace the man pictured, who was in the shop at around the same time. He is described as white and slim, with short dark hair. He wore black clothing and carried a black rucksack."

Anybody with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 5221093704.

Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They never ask for your name or trace your call.

