Warning after huge potentially deadly holes dug on Devon beach

People digging massive holes and trenches in the sand on Devon beaches are being warned the activity can quickly turn into a "body recovery job".Exmouth Fire Station published a picture of one of the holes, warning they can be incredibly dangerous and even deadly.

It follows a puppy falling 7ft down into one on Exmouth beach earlier this month.

Five-month-old working cocker puppy Billy fell into the hole near the Octagon. His owner Nina, who was on her own, was just able to reach him to pull him out and was relieved to find he had not been injured.

She said: “The hole was massive; I just couldn’t believe the size of it. From a distance, it looked like a ridge around a sandcastle someone had built, and then I saw Billy disappear inside it."

Fire crews say the holes present "a massive risk". Credit: BPM Media/Devon Live

Fire crews say adults are responsible and say they present a "massive risk" both to the people digging them who can get trapped if the hole collapses - and anyone else who accidentally falls into one.

Exmouth Fire Station said: "Is this the moon? No, it's Exmouth beach.

"Digging holes might be a classic beach activity for young children, but some of the holes we have seen are so deep they are definitely not dug by kids. These holes are a massive risk to both the people digging them and anyone unfortunate enough to accidentally fall down one.

Credit: ITV News

"Sadly, we have been too many incidents in the past involving large holes and trenches which have quickly turned from a casualty rescue to a body recovery job.

"Sand is heavier than you think. You could be crushed, or suffocated. Please don’t dig deep holes."

Read more: