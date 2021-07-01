Bristol gets first rainbow crossing - and it's permanent

Play video

Timelapse shows creation of rainbow crossing

Bristol has got its first rainbow crossing - and it will be a permanent feature.

The colourful crossing has been created on Wine Street, near Castle Park.

Darren Carter, from Bristol Pride, told ITV News West Country the crossing is a "positive and visible" symbol for the community which is "filling everyone with joy".

"It looks amazing - they've done such a great job. We've really made sure that we've got the Pride Progress colours in there to make sure it's really inclusive of the whole community," he said.

"So many people are coming and taking photos of it and just feeling so happy."

The crossing is close to where the Bristol Pride march usually starts in the city and marks the return of the celebration.

While Pride Day and the parade have been postponed due to Covid restrictions, the festival is running events for two weeks from Saturday 3 July.

Darren said: "We've got Pride starting this weekend so it's been done in time for Pride starting but it's going to be here for the foreseeable future."

Darren Carter (pictured centre) says the crossing is a visible symbol that Bristol embraces the LGBT community. Credit: Bristol City Council

The crossing took just half a day to create and will be permanent.

"I think that's such a great thing because it's such a real positive, visible message of the city's embracing of the LGBT community and of equality and diversity," said Darren.

Mayor Marvin Rees said: “We are delighted to mark the start of Pride month with a rainbow crossing that will create a tribute to the LGBTQ+ community who bring so much diversity and vibrancy to our city.

"Bristol prides itself on being inclusive and we are committed to ensuring it is a safe space for everyone. Displaying the Pride rainbow flag in this busy city centre location will help us to declare that Bristol welcomes and champions LGBTQ+ people.

"I encourage everyone to get involved with Bristol Pride’s programme of events which provide us with the chance to come together, celebrate diversity, and take a positive stand against discrimination.”