A green energy power plant in Cornwall says it is the first place in the UK to produce steam using geothermal technology.

Geothermal Engineering Ltd says its concept plant at United Downs is now producing the UK’s first geothermal steam using 175C water extracted a record-breaking 5.1 kilometers underground - that is more than three miles deep.

The company has also announced it will be setting up four new deep geothermal power plants across other parts of Cornwall.

Each new site is expected to created 5 Mega Watt of electrical power to the National Grid and 20 MW of heat energy for the local area.

The four sites combined are expected to create enough electricity to power 45,000 homes. Each plant will each take around 18 months to complete, and all are anticipated to be up and running by 2026.

The first plant at United Downs industrial estate is now producing geothermal steam and is on track to deliver approximately 3 MWe to the National Grid during 2022.

Ryan Law is the managing director of GEL, he says this is an incredibly exciting time for deep geothermal energy.

"We have proved the technology works at United Downs, we have progressive funding in place, and we now have four additional sites which our experienced team is ready to start work on," he said.

"Over the next 20 years, our target is to produce in excess of 500 MW of power from geothermal resources making this one of the most significant and reliable baseload power sources in the UK.”

Cllr Stephen Rushworth, cabient member for the economy, says Cornwall Council is pleased to be supporting this emerging industry.

"Unlike almost any other form of energy production, geothermal heat energy must be used close to its source. This means that new plants will benefit local communities by attracting new business, jobs and inward investment, as well as offering the potential for delivering local heat networks for residents."

The council plans to supplement funding from the governments Heat Network Delivery to supply heat for a proposed new housing development of 3800 homes and commercial buildings at Langarth Garden Village.

The geothermal water produces steam reaching temperatures of 175C. Credit: Geothermal Engineering Ltd

How does a geothermal power plant work?

Each of the new geothermal power plants will need to have two deep wells drilled into the granitic rock beneath the ground. The deepest will be 4.5 kilometers below surface level.

Water is then pumped from the deepest well where temperatures are expected to be approximately 180C. The steam produced is then fed through a heat exchanger at the surface and water is then re-injected into the ground to pick up more heat from the rocks in a continuous cycle.

The extracted heat will be converted into electricity and supplied to the National Grid. The electricity and heat energy produced by this type of low carbon, renewable energy source is continuous (24/7) as geothermal energy does not generate in peaks and troughs as many other sustainable power sources are subject do.