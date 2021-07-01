Gloucester man stuck in Thailand for a year and a half

Play video

The family of a Gloucester man stranded in Thailand for more than a year are trying to raise £20,000 to bring him home.

Gary Short, 74, has suffered a major stroke and needs medical repatriation. But his travel insurance has run out, leaving his family with huge bills.

The former police officer left for a two-month trip to Thailand early in 2020 but as the Covid-19 pandemic developed, his return flights were cancelled.

He struggled to rebook them, battling restrictions on leaving Thailand and on entering the UK. He decided to sit out the rest of the pandemic in the country, staying with friends and in hotels.

Gary Short before his stroke. Credit: Family photo

But early in June this year Gary's situation changed dramatically when a major stroke left him unable to walk, talk, or even swallow.

He now requires complex and long-term palliative care, but remains 7,000 miles away from his daughters in Cheltenham and Ledbury.

"We can't even hug him, we can't even hold his hand", says Gary's daughter Vanessa.

"And of course he can't speak to you; he just stares at the screen. It's devastating. Absolutely devastating. Your world just comes tumbling down. And we're just powerless. We just can't do anything. We can't go to him. He can't come to us."

Gary Short in hospital following his stroke. Credit: Family photo

Gary Short's single-trip travel insurance expired last year, and as a 74-year-old abroad during a developing pandemic, he found it impossible to renew it.

His family have already spent £7,000 on three weeks of stroke care, but the cost of Gary's medical repatriation - attended by a doctor and nurse - will be £20,000. In desperation Gary's family has turned to internet crowdfunding.

"This is our goal, to get him back to the UK" says Gary's daughter Tracy.

"Back to where he can have his medical, palliative care to enable him to recover from the stroke and also to be back in the UK so we can be with him!"