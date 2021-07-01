A disqualified driver who reached 90mph in a 30mph zone in Wiltshire has been jailed for eight months.

Police tried to pull Jimmy Coneley over on the M4 near Swindon but he failed to stop.

Officers were forced to pursue the disqualified driver for 15 minutes through the Marlborough area, during which time he reached a top speed of 110mph.

He also drove on the wrong side of the street and in the wrong direction on a one-way street.

Police used a stinger to slow the car down, but Coneley only came to a stop when he drove down a dead end.

The 25-year-old later pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

As well as his jail sentence, Coneley received a two-year and four-month driving ban, with a requirement he will have to take a retest.

PC James Salmond, from Wiltshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, was the officer involved in the pursuit.

He said: “Coneley showed a complete disregard for the safety of other road users, driving at more than three times the speed limit during certain points of the pursuit.

“Thankfully, due to it being the early hours of the morning, traffic was light, but his manner of driving could have still caused a serious crash.

“He posed a serious risk to others and Wiltshire’s roads are a safer place without him on them.”