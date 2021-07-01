Play video

Watch Max Walsh's report

Tributes and fundraising efforts have poured in following the death of an 11-year-old boy from Weston-super-Mare.

Liam Shepherd tragically died in his sleep in March. The Ashcombe Primary School pupil was found lifeless in his bed by his mum, Kimberley Shepherd, as she went to wake him up for school.

She said her son was a wholesome child who always showed an interest in giving to others less fortunate than himself and raised money for charity.

In a statement, she said: "Liam was the most caring, loving, sporty, kind, thoughtful, handsome boy I have ever known, he would not hurt a fly. He changed my life and he was the reason I woke up everyday.

Kimberley, Liam's mum, described her son as the "love of her life" and the "reason she woke up every day." Credit: Tim Clarke

"He is the love of my life, my soul mate, there was just the two of us since he was born and I raised him alone, I have nothing else to look forward to and I do not know how I will face the big milestones without him.

"He had so many friends and family who love and care for him, he was so popular and this all seems so unfair to an 11-year-old boy.

"The response has been overwhelming and humbling however it does not bring him back.

"Life moves on for everyone but for me it never will go, the pain is unbearable to lose the closest thing to me. Liam just passed away in his sleep and the reason is still unknown, I found him like that after waking him up for school."

Liam was a member of Weston-super-Mare AFC’s academy and the club are auctioning signed shirts to raise money in Liam’s memory for charity and children who cannot afford academy football. A celebrity charity match is also taking place at the club on Sunday 4 July.

Weston-super-Mare AFC's announcer Tim Clarke with signed shirts from a variety of clubs. They will be auctioned to raise money for charity Credit: ITV West Country

Bristol City, Exeter City, Bristol Rovers, Cheltenham Town, Forest Green Rovers, and Bath Rugby are just some of the teams who have donated shirts and are supporting the fundraising efforts.

Weston-super-Mare AFC have installed a plaque for Liam and are also holding the charity match on Sunday 4 July.

Tim Clarke, the announcer at the club, said: "Infectious is the best way to describe him.

"Every time I saw him when he came down here, he always smiled. He would tell me how he's getting on with the football and rugby.

"You just wanted to feed off his energy to be honest because he was just so incredibly liked by everyone."

In the past year Liam ran a marathon in a week for NSPCC and donated food out of his own pocket for vulnerable people.

He also made cakes for the NHS, police and his teachers, he was holding a raffle to raise money for the charity Winston’s Wish just before he passed away. The charity helps children who have suffered a bereavement of a parent or sibling.

Liam's mum Kimberley has set up The Liam Shepherd Foundation to help fundraise for a number of charities and to ensure Liam's legacy lives on.