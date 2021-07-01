Two people are in custody after a teenager was chased by men wielding machetes and wearing balaclavas on Monday.

Wiltshire police arrested two men, aged 15 and 20, on suspicion of affray and criminal damage.

The incident happened in Walcot, Swindon, at around 1:15pm on Monday 28th June.

The chase occurred on Maitland Road and police say they believe people will have seen it happen. They're now asking for witnesses to come forward to help their investigation.

Temporary Detective Inspector Matthew Smith from Wiltshire Police’s Operation AGER said: “This concerning incident took place during the middle of the day when many people are likely to have seen what took place. If you did witness this, it is important that you get in touch.”

Anyone who saw the incident is being urged to call the police on 101 and quote log 54210062174. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

