Wally the walrus is "at risk of harm", according to concerned experts who have witnessed people's behaviour on the Isles of Scilly.

They say Wally, who is believed to have floated on an iceberg from Greenland, has been "regularly disturbed by vessels and the public”.

After a long trip that took him to Ireland, Wales, Cornwall, France, Wally has been seen settling in the Isles of Scilly.

The Marine Management Organisation (MMO), which licenses and regulates marine activities, has now warned members of the public they should leave Wally alone and not approach him.

Walruses are protected from disturbance under section 9 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act. Credit: Scott Reid

The organisation wrote on Facebook: "We have received numerous messages from the BDMLR and Cornish Wildlife Trust that the walrus currently on the Isles of Scilly is regularly being disturbed by vessels and the public.

"Walruses are protected from disturbance under section 9 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981. So please keep your distance and do not approach."

St Mary's Harbour shared a similar warning after Wally climbed onto a rib for some rest.

"Wally has made himself comfy on a rib that was moored at St Mary's Harbour," they tweeted.

"We have towed him out to the Newman buoy so he can rest quietly and get some peace and quiet. Please do not approach the vessel - let him sleep."