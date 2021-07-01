Wiltshire's 'Wonder Girl' meets Prince Harry at private garden party

A seven-year-old who has become known as ‘Wonder Girl’ met Prince Harry as she was given an award at a private garden party in London.

Carmela Chillery-Watson has muscular dystrophy. During the pandemic, she walked 10km every day for a month dressed as Wonder Woman to raise an impressive £50,000.

Now the Wiltshire girl has been given a prestigious WellChild Award - and she had a surprise visit from The Duke of Sussex.

Prince Harry met each winner at the event, which took place at Kew Gardens in London and also saw singer Anne-Marie perform.

Carmela is a huge Wonder Woman fan and has won backing from the stars of the DC movie. Credit: Family

Carmela’s mum Lucy nominated her for the award. She said: “The challenges were not easy as Carmela is only able to walk a few minutes at a time and doing one kilometre a day is the equivalent of a marathon daily so she was extremely tired.

“Carmela never complained once about her pains and discomforts. Just seeing the fundraising money increase was enough for her and she just wanted to get back out the next day for more.

“Carmela is very much motivationally driven and receiving thanks brings a huge smile and boost to her so winning the WellChild Award will certainly make her day and motivate her to continue her good deeds to help others like herself.

“Carmela is now becoming more aware of her condition as she gets older, and she tells me she is determined to help others get a cure for this terrible disease so this award will certainly support her mental drive to help achieve this.”

Speaking at the WellChild Awards ceremony, The Duke of Sussex said: “No parent wants to hear that their child will suffer; that they will face extraordinary challenges that will affect them throughout their lives. And yet, after meeting all of the WellChild parents and the kids themselves over the years, you’ve managed to give all of us a sense of optimism, a sense of hope and strength that no professional, no bestselling book and no amount of advice can ever give any of us. So thank you for being you.”

Carmela got to meet Ed Sheeran at the event.

WellChild Chief Executive, Colin Dyer said: “There are more children and young people than ever before in the UK living with long-term, serious health needs.

"The coronavirus outbreak has placed these children and families under more pressure than many of us can comprehend.

"The WellChild Awards 2021, in association with GSK, is a unique opportunity to recognise and highlight the immense challenges they have faced and to celebrate the remarkable positivity, resilience and spirit they have demonstrated.

"It will also help us to shine a light on the dedication of those around them, from siblings, professionals and volunteers who have gone above and beyond to help them through such challenging times.”