June got off to a frosty start with some cold nights across Dartmoor Credit: Mark Shackleton

The partial solar eclipse on the 10th June Credit: Mike Trotman

Lifeguards on duty as the beaches gain their summer popularity; Westward Ho! Credit: Graham Hobbs

How do I submit a photo?

Email: You can send your photos by email to westcountryweather@itv.com

Tweet:

@alexberesfordTV

@ITVCharlieP

@TheKateHaskell

Instagram: Tag your photos with #westcountryweather and browse the feed...

A partial double rainbow in Corsley, Wiltshire Credit: Mike Read

Virga hanging from the base of clouds above the Rive Exe estuary Credit: Sue Babb

Amazing sunset above Shirehampton, Bristol Credit: Darren Nightingale

Low cloud obscuring the view across St. Austell Bay Credit: Lisa MacLeod

Rare noctilucent clouds in the evening sky above Truro Credit: John Davies

The evening sun across Bath's Royal Crescent Credit: Rich Morris

June's strawberry full moon, but was is a supermoon...? Credit: Dee Sampson