Your June weather pictures for the West Country regionWest CountryWeatherWeather Gallery West Thursday July 1, 2021, 12:28 PMThe carpet of poppies at West Pentire headland, Cornwall Credit: Catherine ShipleyJune got off to a frosty start with some cold nights across Dartmoor Credit: Mark ShackletonThe partial solar eclipse on the 10th June Credit: Mike TrotmanLifeguards on duty as the beaches gain their summer popularity; Westward Ho! Credit: Graham HobbsA partial double rainbow in Corsley, Wiltshire Credit: Mike ReadVirga hanging from the base of clouds above the Rive Exe estuary Credit: Sue BabbAmazing sunset above Shirehampton, Bristol Credit: Darren NightingaleLow cloud obscuring the view across St. Austell Bay Credit: Lisa MacLeodRare noctilucent clouds in the evening sky above Truro Credit: John DaviesThe evening sun across Bath's Royal Crescent Credit: Rich MorrisJune's strawberry full moon, but was is a supermoon...? Credit: Dee SampsonFar reaching views across Porlock Marshes Credit: Ian Savigar