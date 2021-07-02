The number of coronavirus cases in Bristol has surpassed 1,000 - with cases in Cornwall also rising significantly in the past week.

Every part of the West Country has seen a rise in confirmed cases of the Delta variant, which was first found in India, in the past week.

The places with the most cases are Bristol - which recorded 1,025 cases - followed by Cornwall with 537 cases and Wiltshire which has 394 cases.

Last week Cornwall's cases jumped from 42 to 393 - a rise of more than 900% - and they have now gone up again to 547. Scroll down for a breakdown of cases by local authority area.

Speculation has been cast over the reasons why Cornwall, which had some of the lowest rates in the UK during the first and second waves of the pandemic, has suddenly had such a sharp increase in cases.

Many locals blame the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay for attracting the world's media to the county from June 11-13.

In Bristol, Mayor Marvin Rees said the city is at a "critical point" with cases rising particularly quickly among teens and people in their 20s.

Chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency Dr Jenny Harries said: "Cases across the UK continue to rise and it is incredibly important that we do not forget to be careful. The best thing we can do to protect ourselves and the people we love is to get the vaccine if eligible, get tested twice a week and practice ‘hands, face, space, fresh air’ at all times.

"Although cases are rising, we are not seeing a proportional rise in the number of people who are being admitted to hospital.

'The data suggest this is testament to the success of the vaccination programme so far and clearly demonstrates the importance of getting both doses of the vaccine. Come forward as soon as you are eligible. It will help us to break the chain of transmission, and it will save lives."

Confirmed Delta Covid cases and up to 30 June compared to one week previously

Bath and North East Somerset: 220 (up from 159)

Bristol, City of: 1,025 (up from 357)

Cheltenham: 223 (up from 161)

Cornwall: 547 (up from 393)

Cotswold: 73 (up from 48)

Dorset: 301 (up from 224)

East Devon: 43 (up from 17)

Exeter: 127 (up from 77)

Forest of Dean: 64 (up from 45)

Gloucester: 303 (up from 236)

Mendip: 32 (up from 24)

Mid Devon: 42 (up from 19)

North Devon: 29 (up from 13)

North Somerset: 185 (up from 145)

Plymouth: 96 (up from 52)

Sedgemoor: 64 (up from 38)

Somerset West and Taunton: 52 (up from 30)

South Gloucestershire: 357 (up from 246)

South Hams: 22 (up from 14)

South Somerset: 48 (up from 34)

Stroud: 96 (up from 71)

Swindon: 184 (up from 134)

Teignbridge: 56 (up from 41)

Tewkesbury: 172 (up from 126)

Torbay: 35 (up from 21)

Torridge: 39 (up from 10)

West Devon: 11 (up from 8)

Wiltshire: 394 (up from 254)