A cafe owner in Falmouth had 24 people fail to show up after booking a table in a single day.

Christine Walker said she was left 'devastated and angry' by the no-shows which cost her a third of her revenue for the day.

Visitors to Star Glazers can take part in pottery painting while enjoying drinks and snacks, and is particularly popular with those looking for a rainy-day activity.

Christine said they take a £10 booking deposit but it is not enough to cover wages.

"If you can just think ahead and if there's a chance that you're not going to turn up, don't book a table," she said.

"Although we're charging £10 that goes nowhere - we're losing revenue from this whole shop at the minute. It's a total of 24 people that haven't turned up today already.

"If you want your high street and you want small independents you have to use them or you're going to lose them. I'm absolutely devastated and a little bit angry."

Star Glazers is particularly popular with those looking for a rainy day activity Credit: Star Glazers

Christine said people were walking in or ringing up throughout day, but she had to refuse them as she wasn't sure if the people who had booked would eventually turn up.

She said: "It's been a tough year and days like today do not help.

"I can sort of understand it happening when it's a sunny day and people decide at the last minute to go to the beach. We always get the odd one like that, but we're a wet weather activity and Sunday was a rainy day so I don't understand why so many people didn't show up. The last session was fully booked so fortunately all wasn't lost."

Christine said one of the no-show parties even attempted to get a refund on their booking fee.

"Normally I wouldn't argue it, but it states online that the £10 booking fee is non-refundable.

"People don't realise the impact this has - I've got a four-week-old baby so I had to get someone else in to the shop to help. It was going to be our first fully-booked day since opening after Covid.

"People think small independent shops are back on their feet but it's not the case. Because of our limited sessions due to Covid rules, we are getting nowhere near the revenue we had before."